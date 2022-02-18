 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Clarence Elkin, 81, Salmon, Idaho, originally Taylor, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Joan Fricke, 92, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Parish Church. Livestream available on the church's website. Family requests attendees wear masks; available at the church entrance. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Beverly John, 84, 10 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory.

Eva Dockter, 96, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Hunter Fritz, 23, Beulah, 11 a.m. CST, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Edward Tollefson, 93, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Ronald Otto, 70, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Rose Stewart, 88, Bismarck, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Christine Crowe, Bismarck, 6 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

