Funerals Today, Feb. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Bette Gillespie, 89, Dallas, Pennsylvania, 10 a.m., Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Drive, Dallas, PA 18612. (Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.)

Doris Bollinger, 82, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Duane Mastel, 78, West Fargo, 1 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo. Livestream available on the Boulger Funeral Home website.