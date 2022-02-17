Funerals Today, Feb. 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Raymond Fettig, 100, Killdeer, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

John Tunge, 71, Hazen, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Audie Morrison-Nielsen, 36, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kevin Vannett, 61, Bismarck, 11 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.