 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Feb. 17
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Bernice Delzer, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Dwight Franklund, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, 2400 E. Ave A, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Phoebe DeKrey, 60, 2 p.m., GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News