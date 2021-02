Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Carol Pfaff, 93, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Donald Wald, 75, 11 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.