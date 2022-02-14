Funerals Today, Feb. 14

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Josephine Conmy, 89, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N Second St. Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Joseph Ott, 83, Fargo, 10 a.m., Sts. Anne & Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home)
Lyle Dimond, 93, formerly of Baldwin, 11 a.m., Bismarck Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jill Galloway, 74, Beulah, 1 p.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)