Funerals Today, Feb. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

James Dodd, 37, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

David Erfle, 76, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Carrington. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Valoie Olson, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Terry Westgard, 69, Mandan, formerly of LaMoure, 11 a.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, LaMoure. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Oakes website.

Deana Mack, 55, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. Reception is 3:30-5:50 p.m. at Bismarck Elks Lodge TR room; must be age 21 or older to attend. (Hertz Funeral Home/Bismarck Funeral Home)

Michael Hanson, 63, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Goetz Funeral Home website.