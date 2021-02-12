 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Feb. 12
Funerals Today, Feb. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Elaine Gordon, 88, 9:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Duane Schatz, 82, Elgin, 10:30 a.m. MT, Elgin Community Center, Elgin. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Dale Berg, 73, 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Darrell Davenport, 64, Park River, formerly of Bismarck, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Wilma Pfennig, 94, 2 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)

Irene Thomas, 92, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

