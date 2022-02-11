 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Karen Hertz McLean, 72, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Blanche Kroeber, 96, formerly of Williston and Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

June Berube, 70, Mandan, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

David Erfle, 76, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Larry Koester, 75, Mandan, 11 a.m., Mandan Eagles Club. Livestream of available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Kory Monzelowsky, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Joseph Kurtz, 98, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Willard Borlaug, 86, Hazen, 2 p.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Roger Olson, 76, McClusky, 2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

