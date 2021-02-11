 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Feb. 11
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Edward Kautzman, 85, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Lelia Sailer, 87, Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

Thomas Helbling, 90, 1 p.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, Buckman, Minnesota. Livestream available on the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home website. 

