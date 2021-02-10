 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Feb. 10
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Feb. 10

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jerry Appert, 89, Hazelton, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Hazelton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton) 

Daniel Mittleider, 74, Steele, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Phyllis Torske, 10:30 a.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

David Wetch, 59, Bismarck, noon, St. Mary's Catholic Church. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News