Funerals Today, Feb. 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jerry Appert, 89, Hazelton, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Hazelton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Daniel Mittleider, 74, Steele, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Phyllis Torske, 10:30 a.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
David Wetch, 59, Bismarck, noon, St. Mary's Catholic Church. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
