Funerals Today, Dec. 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Darren Gross, 53, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Anton Wald, 82, 11 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, Strasburg. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Florence Wold, 99, Maddock, 1 p.m., North Viking Lutheran Church, Maddock. (Nelson Funeral Home)

Nathan Osbourn, 81, St. Joseph, Minnesota, 3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Minnesota.