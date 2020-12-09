Funerals Today, Dec. 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Clinton Meier, 36, Tuttle Cemetery.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Marlon Ohlhauser, 60, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Raymond Staiger, 87, 10:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Anna Plante, 102, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Langdon. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Don Two Bears, 57, Cannonball, 1 p.m., Two Bears Family Ranch, Cannonball. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Rodney Morrell, 65, Minot, livestream available 6 p.m., Dawise-Perry Funeral Home website and www.facebook.com/tanya.gustmorrell
