 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Dec. 9
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 9

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Clinton Meier, 36, Tuttle Cemetery.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Marlon Ohlhauser, 60, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton) 

Raymond Staiger, 87, 10:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Road, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Anna Plante, 102, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Langdon. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Don Two Bears, 57, Cannonball, 1 p.m., Two Bears Family Ranch, Cannonball. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Rodney Morrell, 65, Minot, livestream available 6 p.m., Dawise-Perry Funeral Home website and www.facebook.com/tanya.gustmorrell

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News