FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Norma Breckel, 92, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Barbara Reis, 82, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Mary Werner, 94, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Judy Fettig, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

DeLores Blanc, 89, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E. Thayer, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

