Funerals Today, Dec. 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Donald Dire, 85, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Hillside Baptist Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
Larry Rosenau, 61, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)
Emilie Boschee, 85, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Myra Wallenvein, 65, Bismarck, 7 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.*
