Funerals Today, Dec. 7
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Joel Joersz, 61, 11 a.m., Mandan Union Cemetery. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Anton Morrell, 87, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Richard Lawson, 81, Stanton, 1 p.m., Rose Hill Cemetery, Minot. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

