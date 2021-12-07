 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 7

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Charles Miller, 75, formerly of Raleigh, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Home)

Robert Neuberger, 74, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Floyd Schaeffer, 89, Beulah, 11 a.m., McClusky City Cemetery. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Larry Dopson, 72, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Eva Braun, 91, 10:30 a.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News