Funerals Today, Dec. 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Charles Miller, 75, formerly of Raleigh, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Home)

Robert Neuberger, 74, Hazen, 10 a.m. CST, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Floyd Schaeffer, 89, Beulah, 11 a.m., McClusky City Cemetery. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Larry Dopson, 72, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Eva Braun, 91, 10:30 a.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.