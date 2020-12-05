Funerals Today, Dec. 5

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Jane Traynor, 90, St. Joseph Catholic Church.* (Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake)

Betty Gabriel, 91, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Patricia Sabot, 90, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Ann Sperle, 86, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church's Facebook and Youtube pages. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)

Theckla Van Lishout, 86, Mott, 10:30 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Mott)

Lawrence Stein, 87, Minot, 12 p.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 707 16th Ave SW, Minot. Livestream available at https://bit.ly/3gdrFug (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)