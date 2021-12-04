Funerals Today, Dec. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Macintosh Doll, 35, 10 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem.

Mavis Medicine Stone, 71, Bismarck, formerly of Twin Buttes, 10 a.m. CST, Twin Buttes New Memorial Hall. (Barbot Funeral Home)

George Zarak, 90, South Heart, 10 a.m., St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Belfield. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Clinton Dykema, 46, Strasburg, 10:30 a.m., Hull Christian Reformed Church. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Leon Seefeld, 77, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Selz. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Harold Campbell, 77, McIntosh, 11 a.m. MT, McIntosh School Gymnasium. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website.

Viola Just, 92, New Salem, 2:30 p.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Curtis Striegel, 94, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's YouTube channel. (Bismarck Funeral Home)