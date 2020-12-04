Funerals Today, Dec. 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Marie Laber, 98, Carrington, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington.*(Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)

Lloyd Lauer, 86, Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, United Methodist Church, McClusky.* (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)

Evelyn Gerving, 91, Bismarck, livestream available 10:30 a.m. on the funeral Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Vincent Barth, 89, Hebron, 11 a.m. CST, St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Carl Nicholson, 81, Mandan, livestream available 1:30 p.m. on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

John Charging, 65, New Town, 1 p.m., New Town Cemetery, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)

Ida Miller, 91, Hazen, livestream available 1 p.m. on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Clarence Schock, 82, Carson, 1 p.m. MT, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin.* (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin)