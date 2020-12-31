 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Dec. 31
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Pius Fischer, 80, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Home website.

LaVerne Gertz Parkin, 89, Mandan, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Carol Herner, 80, Wilton, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. Livestream available on the Goetz Funeral Home website. 

Edison Keeler, 71, Dickinson, 11 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

Joseph Berger, 84, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home webpage.

