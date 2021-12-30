Funerals Today, Dec. 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Mildred Dressler, 77, 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City, South Dakota. (Kirk Funeral Home)

Valentine Wangler Jr., 69, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919, N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Anton Piatz Jr., 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Rachelle Backhaus, 58, New Salem, 11 a.m. CST, New Salem Auditorium, New Salem. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Ordean Haugen Jr., 85, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Richard Rogers, 74, Sidney, Montana, 1:30 p.m., Faith Alliance Church, Sidney, Montana. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home)