Funerals Today, Dec. 30
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Phyllis Kindsvogel, 93, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Keary Kadrmas, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Eileen Schaf, 89, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Mark Bolte, 58, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Joseph Berger, 84, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home webpage.

Harvey Weisgram, 88, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

