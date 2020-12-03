Funerals Today, Dec. 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Paul Steckler, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Clara Braun, 93, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary's, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Eileen Solberg, 88, 11 a.m., 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the church's website. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Louis Hanson, 101, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Live stream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

John Sanders, 75, Bismarck, 2 to 5 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.