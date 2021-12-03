 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

James Janusz, 69, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 W. Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Peter Hauge, 81, Carson, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)

Lee Allmendinger, 72, of Beulah, 10 a.m. MST, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dodge. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Janet Funston, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Donna Jackson, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Helen Thunder Hawk, 86, Fort Yates, 11 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (Weigel Funeral Home)

