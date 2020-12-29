Funerals Today, Dec. 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Delores Hager, 86, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Russell Oliger, 71, Menoken, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Art Sievert, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1615 N 18th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Donald Kadrmas, 84, Dickinson, 1 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Jean Rust, 85, Harvey, 2 p.m., Martin Baptist Church, Martin. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Richard Hill, 73, 5 to 7 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Ave. Bismarck.