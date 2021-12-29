Funerals Today, Dec. 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Pius Schmalz, 82, Billings, Montana, 10 a.m., St. Bernard Parish, Billings, Montana. (Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary)

Arden Johnson, 78, Punta Gorda, Florida, 10:30 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

David Drennen, 71, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Home, 518 Mitchell Ave N, Steele.

Richard DeWall Sr., 79, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.