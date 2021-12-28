 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Eric Mayer, 44, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m. MST, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Donna Bosch, 76, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Beverly Haas, 83, Dickinson, 10 a.m., First Congregational-UCC, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Pius Schmalz, 82, Billings, Montana, 10 a.m., St. Bernard Parish, Billings. (Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary)

Larry Sundsbak, 70, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Angeline Weichel, 88, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. Livestream on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Joane Hanson, 79, Park Rapids, Minnesota, 2 p.m., Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids. 

Jason Hardman, 52, 2 p.m., Lehi Cemetery, 385 E Cedar Hollow, Lehi, Utah. (Wing Mortuary)

