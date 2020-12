Funerals Today, Dec. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Westlie Carlson, 70, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Ralph Howard, 74, of Dunn Center, 11 a.m., Normanna Lutheran Church, Dunn Center. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Killdeer)

Larry Sorenson, 81, Garrison, 1 p.m., Garrison Church of God. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Julia Horner, 91, Napoleon, 1:30 p.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or Youtube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)