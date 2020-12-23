 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Dec. 23
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Angie Schank, 85, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Alan Abbey, 79, of Beulah, 10:30 a.m., CDT, St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah)

Dawson Weiss, 14, rural Center, 10:30 a.m., Washburn United Methodist Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)

Eunice Schneider, 78, 1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

