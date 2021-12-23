 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dorothy Schmitz, 83, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Corpus Christi Church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Richard Davidson, 76, Beulah, 10 a.m. CST, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Lavern Frankfurth, 75, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Charles Kingsbury, 82, Grafton, 10:30 a.m., Grafton Federated Church, Grafton. (Tollefson Funeral Home)

August Schaeffer, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 East Turnpike Avenue, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bethel Lutheran Church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

