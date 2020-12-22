Funerals Today, Dec. 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Earl Laufer, 94, Hettinger, 10 a.m. MT, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hettinger. Livestream available on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website.

Emil Ternes, 93, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Cole Black Cloud, 17, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., New Song Church, 3200 N 11th Street, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Alice Ewine, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Susan Folendorf, 70, 11:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Norma Erdmann, 108, Harvey, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Harvey. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)