Funerals Today, Dec. 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marianna Dosch, 89, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Alvina Krebsbach, 99, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Juletta Essler, 94, 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kenmare. Livestream available on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Youtube channel.
Brian Knoll, 65, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Angus Fox, 84, New Town, noon, St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Mandaree. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.