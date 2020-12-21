Funerals Today, Dec. 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Marianna Dosch, 89, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Alvina Krebsbach, 99, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Juletta Essler, 94, 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kenmare. Livestream available on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Youtube channel.

Brian Knoll, 65, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Angus Fox, 84, New Town, noon, St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Mandaree. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)