FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Gladys Martin, 86, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Norma Nelson, 87, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Brandon Stevenson, 37, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 1 p.m., Woodmen Valley Chapel at the Rockrimmon Campus, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

