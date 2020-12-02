 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Dec. 2
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Thomas Kambeitz, 79, livestream available at 10 a.m. on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

John Sanders, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m. MST, Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Glendive, Montana. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Evelyn Schlosser, 104, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Brian Mees, 56, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Christopher Keller, 45, 2 p.m., Baymont Inn, Mandan. (DaWise Perry Funeral Service)

James Ungerecht, 72, Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. CST, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News