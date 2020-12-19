 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Dec. 19
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mark Thiel, 60, New Salem, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service)

Emil Vetter, 92, Elgin, 10:30 a.m. MST Hope Conservative Congregational Church, Elgin.* Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website. 

Mary Vetter, 88, Bismarck, 12 p.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Norma Kjellberg, 101, 1 p.m., Saint Lukes Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Blaisdell.* Livestream available on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page. 

Rev. Oliver Dewald, 85, 3 p.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Ashley.* Livestream available on the Carlsen Funeral Home website. 

