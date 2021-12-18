 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Vivian Kuipers, 98, 10 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Sebald Nagel, 97, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Home website.

Stanley Wright, 95, 11 a.m.,  American Lutheran Church, Stanley. Livestream available on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Randy Aden, 58, 4 p.m., Black Leg Ranch, 24750 62nd Ave SE, Sterling. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

