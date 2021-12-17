Funerals Today, Dec. 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Brandon Stevenson, 37, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

LuVerne Hagestuen, 84, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Wesley Helm, 86, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Marvin Jahnig, 86, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Marlene Schaack, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E. Broadway, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Leland Davis, 44, 11 a.m., Boze Mitchell McKibbin Chapel, Waxahachie, Texas. (Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home)

Deon DeBardlabon, 29, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)

Michael Zueger, 67, 11 a.m., St. Luke's Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. To view the Mass, please visit St. Luke's Facebook page. (Graham Funeral Home)

Norman Schatz, 67, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.