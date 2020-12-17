Funerals Today, Dec. 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Earl Doe, 90, New England, 10 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service.

Grant Bergquist, 89, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Mark Wangler, 69, Bismarck, formerly of Napoleon, 11 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page and Youtube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Mike Rambur Sr., 90, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dwight Anderson, 55, Mandan, livestream available 2 p.m. on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.