 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Dec. 17
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Earl Doe, 90, New England, 10 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service.

Grant Bergquist, 89, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

Mark Wangler, 69, Bismarck, formerly of Napoleon, 11 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page and Youtube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Mike Rambur Sr., 90, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dwight Anderson, 55, Mandan, livestream available 2 p.m. on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News