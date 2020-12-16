 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Dec. 16
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Charlene Peterson, 84, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Livestream available at https://bit.ly/37oys1o (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Reuben Hins, 96, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Doris Ritz, 94, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Lydia Walker, 99, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

