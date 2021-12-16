Funerals Today, Dec. 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Geneva Stradinger, 90, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Robert "Rob" Erlandson, 41, Wilton, 5:30 p.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, rural Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Sister Madonna Wagendorf, 94, a member of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Chapel of Annunciation Monastery. Attendees are requested to wear masks. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.