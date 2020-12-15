 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Dec. 15
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Virginia Wagemann, 93, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)

Gordon Mayer, 74, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Harvey. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

William Opp, 91, Glen Ullin, livestream available 11 a.m. CST, Zion Lutheran Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory – Hebron/Glen Ullin)

Mark Backer, 60, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.* Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

