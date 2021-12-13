 Skip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Dec. 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Virgil Hardy, 91, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Wilma Tiefenthaler, 87, formerly of Washburn, 10 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)

George Robinson, 74, 10:30 a.m., Gracepoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Sharon Spaedy, 83, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 508 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

