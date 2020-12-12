Funerals Today, Dec. 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Rebekah Congdon, 77, livestream available on the Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home website.
Betty Smith, 89, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)
Clement Brandner, 96, 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, Herreid, South Dakota. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Colleen Dronen, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.
Michael Guenthner, 49, rural Underwood, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the St. John's Lutheran Church of Underwood Facebook page. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)
Gerald Kluck, 83, Bismarck, livestream available 1 p.m. on the Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck Facebook page. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)
Donna Haas, 71, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Bismarck Eagles Club.
Norman Weckerly, 85, Hurdsfield, 2 p.m., Hurdsfield Community Center. Livestream available on the BBC Parish YouTube channel. (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden)
Bonnie Johnson, 64, Hazen, 2:30 p.m. CST Sunday, English Lutheran Church.* Livestream begins 2 p.m. CST on the English Lutheran Church of Hazen Facebook page. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
