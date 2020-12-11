Funerals Today, Dec. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Gerald and Eileen Schatz, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

David Ustanko, 69, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Clarence Salzer, 94, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m.* Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Grant Eggers, 20, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Vernon Jensen, 56, 1:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren, 2400 E Ave A, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

June Bervik, 87, Bismarck, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Arlene Johnson, 79, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.