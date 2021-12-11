Funerals Today, Dec. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Elmer Dukart, 81, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Margaret Sam, 96, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Services, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Nellie Booth, 83, Wibaux, Montana, 10:30 a.m., United Community Church. (Silha Funeral Home)

Thomas Brewster, 79, Mercer, 10:30 a.m., Mercer Community Center. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Michael Blazek, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Shirley Hellman, 83, 11 a.m., Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Stanley. Livestream available on the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Paulette Torgerson, 69, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Services, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.