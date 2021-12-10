Funerals Today, Dec. 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Alice Battest, 84, Beulah, 10 a.m. CT, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Dorothy Becher, 88, Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Betty Bahmiller, 93, 10:30 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck.

Darwin Opp, 78, Hazelton, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Darlene Devoe, 77, Bismarck, 12 p.m., New Life Church, 1320 Tacoma Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Thomas Pederson, 75, Bismarck, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Leona Seilinger, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Florence Wold, 99, Maddock, 1 p.m., North Viking Lutheran Church, Maddock. (Nelson Funeral Home)