Funerals Today, Dec. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Thomas Kambeitz, 79, livestream available at 10 a.m. on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
John Sanders, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m. MST, Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Glendive, Montana. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Evelyn Schlosser, 104, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Brian Mees, 56, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Christopher Keller, 45, 2 p.m., Baymont Inn, Mandan. (DaWise Perry Funeral Service)
James Ungerecht, 72, Glen Ullin, 2 p.m. CST, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)
