Funerals Today, Dec. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ardella Gehring, 81, Bismarck, Bismarck Funeral Home.*
Zita Kuss, 94, Bismarck, 10- a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Marvin Mueller, 82, 10 a.m. CST, Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
Amelia Caussyn, 87, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Loretta Cermak, 77, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Mary Trautman, 87, Jamestown, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.
Kim Thompson, 66, Bismarck, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
