 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 9
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Yatsin Berger, 77, Center, 9 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (Buehler Larson Funeral Service)

William Lengenfelder Jr., 76, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Church. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Robert Evans, 74, Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m., Turtle Lake United Methodist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Pamela Lannoye, 64, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Benedict Kautzman, 76, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Armstrong Funeral Home)

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News