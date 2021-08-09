Funerals Today, Aug. 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Yatsin Berger, 77, Center, 9 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (Buehler Larson Funeral Service)
William Lengenfelder Jr., 76, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Church. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Robert Evans, 74, Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m., Turtle Lake United Methodist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)
Pamela Lannoye, 64, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Benedict Kautzman, 76, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Armstrong Funeral Home)